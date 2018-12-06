First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) Major Shareholder Sells $3,406,747.50 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total value of $3,406,747.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,314,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, November 19th, Olivia Britton Holding sold 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $870,000.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Olivia Britton Holding sold 1,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $435,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $412.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $488.44.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $401.89 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 37,374.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 327,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 327,028 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.8% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 12.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 34.1% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

