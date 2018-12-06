First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,969,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,196 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $595,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,552,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,452,000 after buying an additional 93,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,112,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,771,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,450,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,697,000 after purchasing an additional 161,037 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,085,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,517,000 after purchasing an additional 678,019 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,836,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,216,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $2,901,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,166.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $34.04.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $100.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.74 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 52.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

