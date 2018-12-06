First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 1,295 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 3.0% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17,627.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,574 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $234,120,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,889,985,000 after purchasing an additional 991,466 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 153.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,064,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $189,673,000 after purchasing an additional 643,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19,557.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 587,505 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD opened at $175.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $215.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 13,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total value of $2,323,216.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,702,022.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $177.48 per share, with a total value of $354,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Home Depot from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

