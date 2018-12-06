First Republic Bank (FRC) Earning Neutral Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have trended neutral on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. First Republic Bank earned a news impact score of 0.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted First Republic Bank’s score:

FRC stock opened at $96.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $84.47 and a 1-year high of $106.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 24th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James set a $104.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

