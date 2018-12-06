First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $94,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 94,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,203,000. Cue Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,363,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,483,000 after acquiring an additional 230,252 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 311,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,887,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,944,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,783.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $4,061,434.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,187,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,644 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,099 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

HON stock opened at $142.68 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.72. The firm has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

