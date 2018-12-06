First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 17,317 SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (XNTK)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XNTK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,779,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,105,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,349,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $526,000.

NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $82.70 on Thursday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $77.61 and a 52-week high of $98.30.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

