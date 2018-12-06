First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Commercial Metals (CMC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 79.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 62.9% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at $359,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 20.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.83. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

CMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie set a $23.00 price target on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

