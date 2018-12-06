First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:AGII) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,135 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Argo Group in the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Argo Group in the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Argo Group in the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Argo Group alerts:

AGII opened at $58.85 on Thursday. Argo Group has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $60.15.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/first-trust-advisors-lp-lowers-holdings-in-argo-group-agii.html.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group (NASDAQ:AGII).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.