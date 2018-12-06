First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,202 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the October 31st total of 558,849 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,514 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,682,000 after acquiring an additional 318,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 42.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,082,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 321,336 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42,485 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 37.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,706,000 after acquiring an additional 117,578 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $23,379,000.

Get First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

NYSEARCA:FXH opened at $76.59 on Thursday. First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $85.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH) Short Interest Up 50.3% in November” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/first-trust-health-care-alphadex-fund-fxh-short-interest-up-50-3-in-november.html.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.