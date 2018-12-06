First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (FSD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.57

Shares of First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 3180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/short Fund by 510.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 101,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/short Fund by 53.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 81,917 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/short Fund by 31.6% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 142,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/short Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/short Fund by 55.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,136 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

