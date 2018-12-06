Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) Stake Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 168,839 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,459 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $44.00 target price on Flagstar Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $94,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,500.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Dinello purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.08 per share, with a total value of $29,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 191,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,719.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $30.90 on Thursday. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.20 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

