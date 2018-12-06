FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,700 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.28% of FLIR Systems worth $24,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 656,278 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,948,000 after purchasing an additional 643,290 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 633,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,930,000 after purchasing an additional 566,711 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,232,000 after purchasing an additional 394,412 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2,171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 381,763 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLIR. William Blair raised FLIR Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Imperial Capital downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on FLIR Systems from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

In other news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $55,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 42,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $2,668,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,277. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FLIR opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.09. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $434.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/flir-systems-inc-flir-shares-bought-by-allianz-asset-management-gmbh.html.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.