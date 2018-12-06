FLO Price Hits $0.0195 on Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade and Bittrex. Over the last week, FLO has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. FLO has a market cap of $2.90 million and $9,865.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOScoin (BOS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00036636 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000800 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Bitibu Coin (BTB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00001004 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 148,741,216 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

