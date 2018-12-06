Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,452,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 703,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,892,000 after purchasing an additional 115,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David Thomas Seaton acquired 5,158 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $250,266.16. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 301,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,623,928. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR opened at $38.76 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

