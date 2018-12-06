Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,680,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,633 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $214,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 7.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Donaldson by 134.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 111,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Donaldson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard Brent Lewis sold 3,209 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $189,298.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $818,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,139.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Donaldson from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $51.29 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Donaldson had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

