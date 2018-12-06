Fmr LLC Has $208.38 Million Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 34.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,444,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,263,055 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.05% of Eagle Materials worth $208,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.15). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.86.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

