Fmr LLC Lowers Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,844,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,741 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.11% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $221,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 135.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 73.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $217,000.

PBH stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $47.90.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.28 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, EVP Timothy Connors sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at $985,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

