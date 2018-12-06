Folger Hill Asset Management LP Sells 8,100 Shares of Beigene Ltd (BGNE)

Folger Hill Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Beigene comprises approximately 3.1% of Folger Hill Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Folger Hill Asset Management LP’s holdings in Beigene were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Beigene by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Beigene by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 11,959,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,395 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Beigene by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,466,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,371,000 after purchasing an additional 90,072 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Beigene by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Beigene alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $147.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Beigene Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $220.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.97) by $0.44. Beigene had a negative net margin of 320.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $4,808,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,387,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 271,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,912,859.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,984 shares of company stock valued at $13,921,446. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGNE. Maxim Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Folger Hill Asset Management LP Sells 8,100 Shares of Beigene Ltd (BGNE)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/folger-hill-asset-management-lp-sells-8100-shares-of-beigene-ltd-bgne.html.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.