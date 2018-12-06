Forest City Realty Trust (FCE.A) and Elbit Imaging (EMITF) Financial Contrast

Forest City Realty Trust (NYSE:FCE.A) and Elbit Imaging (NASDAQ:EMITF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Get Forest City Realty Trust alerts:

Forest City Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Elbit Imaging does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Forest City Realty Trust has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elbit Imaging has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Forest City Realty Trust and Elbit Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forest City Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Elbit Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forest City Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.30%. Given Forest City Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forest City Realty Trust is more favorable than Elbit Imaging.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forest City Realty Trust and Elbit Imaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forest City Realty Trust $911.90 million 7.53 $206.03 million N/A N/A Elbit Imaging $225.79 million 0.07 -$97.50 million N/A N/A

Forest City Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Elbit Imaging.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of Forest City Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Elbit Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Forest City Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.4% of Elbit Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Forest City Realty Trust and Elbit Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forest City Realty Trust 95.00% N/A N/A Elbit Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Forest City Realty Trust beats Elbit Imaging on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forest City Realty Trust Company Profile

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. is engaged in operation, development, management and acquisition of office, retail and apartment real estate and land throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Office, Retail, Apartments, Development, Corporate and Other. Its Office segment owns, acquires and operates office and life science buildings. Its Retail segment owns, acquires and operates regional malls, specialty/urban retail centers and amenity retail within its mixed-use projects. Its Apartments segment owns, acquires and operates rental properties, including upscale and middle-market apartments, adaptive reuse developments and subsidized senior housing. Its Development segment represents the development and construction of office and life science buildings, regional malls, specialty/urban retail centers, amenity retail, apartments, condominiums and mixed-use projects.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in medical industries and plots sale businesses in India, and Central and Eastern Europe. It is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems, including magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings; and products designated for certain cancer diseases. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Forest City Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forest City Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.