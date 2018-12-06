FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,096,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $14,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $38,557,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,540,000 after acquiring an additional 868,212 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 1,172.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 600,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 552,888 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in FormFactor by 2,683.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 378,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 364,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in FormFactor by 25.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,981,000 after acquiring an additional 274,688 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FORM. Sidoti cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In other FormFactor news, Director Michael W. Zellner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $148,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.67. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.13.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.13 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

