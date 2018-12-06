Fortis (FTS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.26

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$47.26 and last traded at C$47.21, with a volume of 687868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$46.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Industrial Alliance Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.56.

Get Fortis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.09, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.65. The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 2.66114420622066 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.04%.

In related news, Director Jamie Roberts sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.19, for a total transaction of C$117,927.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/fortis-fts-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-47-26.html.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.