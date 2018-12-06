Frank Meysman Acquires 373,000 Shares of Thomas Cook Group plc (TCG) Stock

Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) insider Frank Meysman purchased 373,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £82,060 ($107,225.92).

Frank Meysman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 25th, Frank Meysman purchased 100,000 shares of Thomas Cook Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £60,000 ($78,400.63).

Shares of TCG opened at GBX 34.40 ($0.45) on Thursday. Thomas Cook Group plc has a one year low of GBX 83.25 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 132.20 ($1.73).

Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The travel company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) by GBX (7.40) (($0.10)).

TCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Thomas Cook Group from GBX 158 ($2.06) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 142 ($1.86) price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Shore Capital cut Thomas Cook Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Thomas Cook Group from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 66 ($0.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Thomas Cook Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 102.90 ($1.34).

Thomas Cook Group Company Profile

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, Smartline, and Aldiana brands, as well as partner hotels.

