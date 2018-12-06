Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 17,141 Shares of Carnival Corp (CCL)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.24% of Carnival worth $79,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,733,000 after buying an additional 55,116 shares during the period. Roof Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 14.5% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 184,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 20.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 60,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

In other Carnival news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $449,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

NYSE:CCL opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Carnival’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 17,141 Shares of Carnival Corp (CCL)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/franklin-resources-inc-acquires-17141-shares-of-carnival-corp-ccl.html.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.