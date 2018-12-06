Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Signature Bank (SBNY)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,337 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Signature Bank worth $83,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 13.6% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 17,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 57.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,013,000 after purchasing an additional 169,296 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,530,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,444,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Finally, Spindletop Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 27.9% in the third quarter. Spindletop Capital LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,581,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.92.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $117.20 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $161.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $329.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Signature Bank’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Signature Bank (SBNY)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/franklin-resources-inc-decreases-position-in-signature-bank-sbny.html.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.