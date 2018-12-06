Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 27.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 634,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,645 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $70,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $57,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $409,570.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,788,611.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $580,721 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoreSite Realty to $123.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $104.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.15.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $96.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $118.90.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.72). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

