Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 172,484 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,358,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 172,484 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 8.30% of Fate Therapeutics worth $87,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.05.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,536.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 3,703,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

