Frontier Communications (FTR) Shares Down 9.5%

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) was down 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 3,079,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,491,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Frontier Communications from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price target on Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Frontier Communications from $4.50 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $376.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Corp will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,355,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 85,818 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 371,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 206,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

