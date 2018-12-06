Frontline Ltd (FRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.44.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Frontline in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Danske upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Frontline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Frontline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE FRO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 589,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.33 and a beta of 0.81. Frontline has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 40.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Frontline will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Frontline in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Frontline in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Frontline in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Frontline by 38,407.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 38,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Frontline by 297.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 44,645 shares in the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

