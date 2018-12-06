FS Bancorp (FSBW) and WVS Financial (WVFC) Financial Review

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) and WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FS Bancorp and WVS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS Bancorp 21.47% 12.76% 1.50% WVS Financial 22.02% 6.92% 0.67%

Risk & Volatility

FS Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WVS Financial has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FS Bancorp and WVS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

FS Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.34%. Given FS Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FS Bancorp is more favorable than WVS Financial.

Dividends

FS Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. WVS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. FS Bancorp pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FS Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of FS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of WVS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of FS Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of WVS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FS Bancorp and WVS Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS Bancorp $70.25 million 2.47 $14.08 million $4.17 11.12 WVS Financial $10.14 million 3.02 $2.12 million N/A N/A

FS Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial.

Summary

FS Bancorp beats WVS Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides one-to-four-family residential first mortgages, second mortgage/home equity loan products, non-mortgage commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and development loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include personal lines of credit, automobile, direct home improvement, loans on deposit, and recreational loans. As of March 27, 2018, it operated 11 branches and 7 loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, and 1 loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

