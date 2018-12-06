Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IXN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 422.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 515,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,203,000 after acquiring an additional 416,508 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4,471.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 141,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 116.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after acquiring an additional 130,349 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 835.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 94,344 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,422,000.

IXN stock opened at $154.72 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $146.24 and a 12 month high of $177.61.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

