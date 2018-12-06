Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $115,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $149,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $194,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $275,000.

VTIP opened at $48.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.03 and a 12-month high of $49.51.

