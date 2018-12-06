Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd Takes Position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. GDS comprises 0.2% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in GDS during the second quarter worth $234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in GDS during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GDS during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in GDS during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in GDS during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ GDS opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 3.77.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.85). GDS had a negative net margin of 17.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd Takes Position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/fullerton-fund-management-co-ltd-takes-position-in-gds-holdings-ltd-gds.html.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.