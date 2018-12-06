FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Janus Henderson Group PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (JHG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Janus Henderson Group in a report released on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JHG. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Janus Henderson Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

NYSE JHG opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $41.64.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $581.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.45 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 37.59%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. now owns 30,668,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,601 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,137,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064,271 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,626,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,680 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5,499.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,815 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,904,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,353,000 after acquiring an additional 704,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

