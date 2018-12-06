FY2018 EPS Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Lowered by KeyCorp (APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued on Sunday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s FY2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.17 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

APLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $20.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other news, Director Redd Hugh acquired 3,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $48,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,971.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,624 shares of company stock worth $313,283. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

