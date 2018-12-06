FY2018 EPS Estimates for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Cut by Langen Mcalenn (GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) – Langen Mcalenn lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 4th. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn ($7.87) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($7.30). Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Greenlight Capital Re’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by $0.34. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 125.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.40%. The firm had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenlight Capital Re presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

GLRE stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,602,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 527,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after purchasing an additional 39,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,201,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,299,000 after purchasing an additional 146,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 335,341 shares in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.