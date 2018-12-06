FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc Issued By Wedbush (RH)

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Restoration Hardware in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.96 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.25 million. Restoration Hardware had a return on equity of 404.46% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Restoration Hardware from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Restoration Hardware from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Restoration Hardware from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Restoration Hardware from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.28.

Restoration Hardware stock opened at $137.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $164.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, Director Ali Rowghani sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $392,152.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,665.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.19 per share, for a total transaction of $999,930.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,253,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,614,625.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Restoration Hardware stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Restoration Hardware worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

