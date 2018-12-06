FY2019 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc (DOO) Decreased by Analyst

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for BRP in a research note issued on Monday, December 3rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $3.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.08. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DOO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$76.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$79.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$71.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.13.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$41.25 on Tuesday. BRP has a 1 year low of C$40.23 and a 1 year high of C$74.67.

In other news, insider Tracy Jerry Crocker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$45.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,600.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. BRP’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

