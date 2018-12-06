FY2019 EPS Estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Cut by Analyst (SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Shon A. Boney bought 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $2,020,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 53,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $1,467,724.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 105,500 shares of company stock worth $2,415,475 and sold 289,475 shares worth $8,032,053. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 407.1% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.