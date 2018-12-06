FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) Issued By Leerink Swann

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 3rd. Leerink Swann analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.87 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PCRX. TheStreet raised Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

PCRX stock opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 83.11 and a beta of 1.65. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.18 per share, for a total transaction of $207,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,581.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $54,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,611.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,221 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,146. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

