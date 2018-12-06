FY2022 EPS Estimates for AbbVie Inc Lifted by Analyst (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) – SunTrust Banks upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a report issued on Monday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.83. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.68.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $90.55 on Thursday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,762,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,540,000 after buying an additional 912,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 266.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,594,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,902,000 after buying an additional 20,063,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 74.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,359,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,879,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,907,000 after purchasing an additional 382,597 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,038,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,626,000 after purchasing an additional 904,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $3,824,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

