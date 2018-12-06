GAM Holding AG Has $1.63 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 230.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 104.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $110.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $175.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $133.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $164.79.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

