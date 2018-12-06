GAM Holding AG Increases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,123 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,755 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM opened at $68.71 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. SunTrust Banks raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $94.00 price objective on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

In other news, Director Paul Sagan sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $3,910,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,911.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Wheaton sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $281,325.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,798.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,215 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

