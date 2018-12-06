Garrett Motion (GTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GTX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Garrett Motion in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Garrett Motion in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Garrett Motion in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Garrett Motion in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Garrett Motion in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTX. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,114,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,090,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

