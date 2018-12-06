Garrett Motion (GTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GTX. Barclays started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,090,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,114,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,225,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,890,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.