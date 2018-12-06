Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTX shares. Barclays started coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Friday, November 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $11.43 on Thursday. Garrett Motion has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter worth about $713,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

