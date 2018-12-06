Gary J. Goldberg Sells 4,000 Shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Stock

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Mining Corp has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Newmont Mining had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont Mining from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Mining from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Newmont Mining by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 13,529,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,775 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Mining by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,404,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,995 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Mining by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,705,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,531 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Newmont Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,640,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Mining by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,485,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

