Gas (GAS) Hits Market Cap of $17.90 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00051740 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Koinex and Binance. Gas has a market cap of $17.90 million and $349,033.00 worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gas has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.46 or 0.03204586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029327 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00141010 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00173202 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.62 or 0.09474771 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Coinnest, OKEx, Binance, Poloniex, Cobinhood, Huobi, Koinex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Kucoin, DragonEX and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

