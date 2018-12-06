General Dynamics Co. (GD) Position Raised by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 303,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,606,000 after purchasing an additional 131,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $4,348,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,914,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $15,550,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,851,700.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $173.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $164.76 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.39%.

Several research firms have commented on GD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.44.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

