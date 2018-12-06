General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 20.7% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 131,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,700,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,933,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Selective Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,080,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 27,821 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief bought 10,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,151. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 225,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

NYSE:GE opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

