Genesco (GCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $713.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.06 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Genesco updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.10-3.40 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.15-3.40 EPS.

Genesco stock opened at $42.91 on Thursday. Genesco has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $866.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price target on Genesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Genesco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,727,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,263,000 after purchasing an additional 188,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genesco by 128.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 177,047 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Genesco by 112.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 217,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114,940 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genesco during the third quarter worth about $4,710,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,122,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,884,000 after purchasing an additional 95,644 shares during the period.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

